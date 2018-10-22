Selma Blair padece esclerosis múltiple
La actriz de Juegos sexuales anunció sus complicaciones de salud en su cuenta de Instagram
La actriz Selma Blair reveló en un post de Instagram que padece de esclerosis múltiple. "Estoy discapacitada. En ocasiones me caigo. Tiro cosas", escribió Blair en una conmovedora publicación en su cuenta de la red social, donde tiene 700.000 seguidores
Blair que tiene 46 años y es conocida en el cine por películas como Juegos sexuales, dijo haber sido diagnosticada en agosto, pero ha tenido síntomas desde hace años. Dijo que la noticia fue al comienzo "abrumadora", y escribió que quizás ha convivido con la enfermedad hace 15 años.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family... you know who you are.
"Se me nubla la memoria. Y mi lado izquierdo le pide direcciones a un GPS descompuesto. Pero lo estamos logrando", escribió Blair.
La esclerosis múltiple es un trastorno incurable que afecta el cerebro o la médula espinal y que se revela en problemas con la visión, con el movimiento de brazos o piernas, las sensaciones o el equilibrio.
Blair actualmente está rodando la serie After Life, que se estrenará el año próximo. La actriz agradeció al equipo de producción por la comprensión "durante estos tiempos difíciles".
