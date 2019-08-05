Martín Sarthou se rió de sí mismo por indescifrable mensaje
Desde la cuenta del periodista, ahora encargado de la comunicación de Nacional, surgió un tuit que dio lugar a múltiples interpretaciones.
"It 4970098 76hvy 0i and you buy c high vvgg5y0jyuu79hvhu7 vvgg5y0jyuu79hvhu7o in 777jjjovvvhgg9hhgggvhbvhggj7uhttìgthkrunrhi778vn44rvvhh 6yhhv", decía textual el tuit que se publicó desde la cuenta de Martín Sarthou, que generó múltiples respuestas.
It 4970098 76hvy 0i and you buy c high vvgg5y0jyuu79hvhu7 vvgg5y0jyuu79hvhu7o in 777jjjovvvhgg9hhgggvhbvhggj7uhttìgthkrunrhi778vn44rvvhh 6yhhv— Martín Sarthou (@msarthou) August 3, 2019
Consciente de la repercusión que generó el mensaje que se publicó en su cuenta, Sarthou le puso un toque de humor al mensaje y aclaró: "Perdón, la 'v' al final debió ser 'b'. Mal yo igual se entendió".
Perdón, la "v" al final debió ser "b". Mal yo 🙋🏻♂️ igual se entendió https://t.co/BaW7SJRxG9— Martín Sarthou (@msarthou) August 3, 2019
Pare terminar, los CM de la cuenta oficial de Plaza Colonia, reconocidos en el ambiente tuittero por su creatividad, se hicieron eco del mensaje del comunicador de Nacional. Por eso, le respondieron con otro inentendible mensaje que Sarthou dijo entender.
¡Obvio! https://t.co/KMkjNpGFNe— Martín Sarthou (@msarthou) August 3, 2019