Norman Reedus, estrella de The Walking Dead fue al Velódromo y recorrió Montevideo
El actor se encuentra en Uruguay filmando para su programa Ride With Norman Reedus y estuvo junto a La Gran Muñeca
Normas Reedus, la estrella de la serie de zombies The Walking Dead llegó a Uruguay para filmar capítulos de su programa Ride With Norman Reedus, que emite el canal AMC (y en el actor viaja en moto descubriendo nuevos destinos) y anoche visitó el Velódromo y se subió al escenario junto a La Gran Muñeca.
NORMAN REEDUS EN EL VELÓDROMO DE MURGUISTA NAAA pic.twitter.com/0BB6CDWdil— maldita (@bas0fia) 16 de febrero de 2019
Norman junto con la gente de la murga adentro de un bondi. pic.twitter.com/SntsPtxgAe— TWD Latinoamérica (@twdeadlatam) 16 de febrero de 2019
Norman Reedus y The Walking Murga #TWD @wwwbigbaldhead pic.twitter.com/dFi1QtHFRI— Gabi (@gabian05) 16 de febrero de 2019
También recorrió Montevideo, visitó el Museo del Carnaval y se sacó varias fotos con fans que incluso le mostraron el mate.
Norman Reedus con fans esta noche en Montevideo, Uruguay! 🇺🇾🧟♂️🏍💕⚡😊#ridewithnorman #ridewithnormanreedus @wwwbigbaldhead pic.twitter.com/AaM9MgJjnW— ⚡Nïx ⚡ (@pamuok) 16 de febrero de 2019
HOLA ES EL MEJOR DÍA DE MI VIDA @wwwbigbaldhead pic.twitter.com/QtDKT5gnOt— Paz🌻 (@paazbouzo) 15 de febrero de 2019
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Lucky Lady with @bigbaldhead ❤ in Uruguay. 👍🏼😎 #Repost @clutterfuckandy (@get_repost) ・・・ today i met this beautiful person who has saved my life in millions of ways. i never thought that this day would come, and i still don’t fall into reality. my dream came true and i will never forget this day. thank you for being so loving with me and for taking the time to talk to me. you’re the best, i love u so much norman 💖❤️😭😍 @bigbaldhead #normanreedus - - #ilysm #bigbaldhead #daryldixon #Perfectionhasaname #tinacatwoman #reedustwd #twddaryl #deletefacebook #twdamc #reeduslove #thewalkingdead #thewalkingdeadfamily #bigbaldhead2 #daryladdixon #truetwdfan #twdfamily #nurkhansessions #rideseason3 #NormanReedusAddiction #bigbaldheadamazing #twdfandom #reeduseffect #DeathStranding
