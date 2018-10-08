Taylor Swift entra en la campaña electoral y toma partido por los demócratas
Es por las elecciones al Congreso de su estado, Tennessee, y es la primera vez que utiliza la red social para hablar de política
Taylor Swift utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para instalarse en uno de los lados de la grieta política estadounidense. La estrella utilizó la red social para animar a sus seguidores (que son 112 millones; ella no sigue a nadie) a votar en las elecciones de mitad de mandato que son el mes próximo, para que no gane la republicana Marsha Blackburn. Es, por las dudas, en las elecciones del estado de Tennessee.
“En el pasado, fui reacia a hablar públicamente de mis opiniones políticas, pero debido a diversos eventos en mi vida y en el mundo en los últimos dos años, me siento muy diferente con respecto a eso”, comienza diciendo Swift.
“Siempre voté y votaré por aquel candidato que protegerá y luchará por los derechos humanos que, yo creo, todos nos merecemos en este país. Creo en la lucha por los derechos de la comunidad LGBTQ y que toda forma de discriminación basada en la orientación sexual o de género, está MAL. Creo que el racismo sistémico que aún vemos en este país hacia gente de color es tenebroso, enfermante y prevalente”, escribió.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Esas conductas Swift se las atribuye a Blackburn quien, dice, no representa sus "valores de Tennessee”. Es por eso que promueve votar a Phil Bredsen al senado y a Jim Cooper a la cámara de representantes. Los dos son demócratas, y el post tiene 1.443.119 me gusta.
Es la primera vez que Swift —quien nació en Pensylvania pero vive en Nashville, Tennessee, desde los 14 años— utiliza su Instagram para fines políticos. En 2016 subió una foto votando aunque no aclaraba por quién; al rato borró esa entrada.
Unos días antes, Swift anunció, también por Instagram, que abrirá la ceremonia de los American Music Awards. Interpretará, avisó, “I Did Something Bad”, una decisión que fue vista con recelo por parte de sus seguidores. La chica tiene 29 años y es una de las estrellas más importantes de la música mundial.
