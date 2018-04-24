Dwayne Johnson confirmó la tercera parte de la exitosa "Jumanji"
Al día siguiente de haber sido padre por tercera vez, se dio a conocer la noticia de la película
Un excelente año está teniendo Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, quien ayer compartió su felicidad por haber sido padre por tercera vez, en esta ocasión de una niña, fruto de su relación con Lauren Hashian. Además, su reciente película Rampage es un éxito de taquilla que está próximo a superar los 400 millones de dólares en todo el mundo.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
Además, se confirmó que la exitosa Jumanji: en a la selva (dirigida por Jake Kasdan) tendrá una continuación. Es que desde que se estrenó esta película, se convirtió en un éxito. Consiguió más de 822 millones de dólares en recaudación, superando a Mujer Maravilla, y es catalogada como la película más taquillera de la historia de la empresa Sony.
Como a la compañía le gustó el resultado y los millones de dólares de ganancias, anunciaron que tendrá una nueva entrega.
Según anunció el sitio Deadline, Scott Rosenberg y Jeff Pinkner, responsables del guión junto a Chris McKenna y Erik Sommers, fueron contratados para comenzar a escribir Jumanji 3, una continuación que todavía no tiene título, pero que llegará a los cines en diciembre de 2019.
Además, se anunció que Dwayne Johnson está confirmado para el proyecto, lo que hace pensar que será difícil que Kevin Hart, Jack Black y Karen Gillan no se sumen a esta esperada continuación.
Iniciar Sesión para comentar
Para comentar las noticias debes iniciar sesión con el usuario y contraseña elegidos al momento de registrarte.
Si no estas registrado todavia, puedes hacerlo ingresando a Registro de Usuarios
No recuerdas tu contraseña? puedes acceder a Resetear Contraseña