Actrices de Game of Thrones se despiden de la serie Instagram
Con emotivos mensajes, Emilia Clark y Sophie Turner le dicen adiós a la serie tras 8 años interpretando a Daenerys Targaryen y Sansa Stark.
Hoy llega un final esperado por millones de personas. A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Emilia Clark expresó su gratitud con los fans y contó acerca del proceso que vivió tras 8 años interpretando a Daenerys Targaryen.
"Game of Thrones me ha formado como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano. Solo desearía que mi querido papá estuviera aquí ahora para ver qué tan lejos hemos volado”, expresó.
En agradecimiento a los seguidores de la serie, escribió: "A ustedes, queridos fanáticos de la magia, les debo agradecer por su mirada a lo que hemos hecho y lo que he hecho con un personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de que usara la peluca platinada. Sin ustedes no hay nosotros".
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
Por su parte, la actriz Sophie Turner posteó una foto similar en la que agradeció a Sansa, su personaje.
“Sansa, gracias por enseñarme de resiliencia, valentía y lo que es la verdadera fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable y paciente, y liderar con amor. Crecí contigo. Me enamoré de ti cuando tenía 13 años, y ahora, 10 años después... Te dejo atrás”, expresó.
Al igual que Clark, Turner agradeció a los fanáticos: "Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y por apoyar el show hasta el final. Los extrañaré más que a nadie".
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
