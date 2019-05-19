Actrices de Game of Thrones se despiden de la serie Instagram

Contenido Exclusivo La nota a la que intentas acceder es exclusiva para suscriptores Suscribirme Conocé nuestros planes

Hoy llega un final esperado por millones de personas. A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Emilia Clark expresó su gratitud con los fans y contó acerca del proceso que vivió tras 8 años interpretando a Daenerys Targaryen.



"Game of Thrones me ha formado como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano. Solo desearía que mi querido papá estuviera aquí ahora para ver qué tan lejos hemos volado”, expresó.



En agradecimiento a los seguidores de la serie, escribió: "A ustedes, queridos fanáticos de la magia, les debo agradecer por su mirada a lo que hemos hecho y lo que he hecho con un personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de que usara la peluca platinada. Sin ustedes no hay nosotros".



Por su parte, la actriz Sophie Turner posteó una foto similar en la que agradeció a Sansa, su personaje.



“Sansa, gracias por enseñarme de resiliencia, valentía y lo que es la verdadera fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable y paciente, y liderar con amor. Crecí contigo. Me enamoré de ti cuando tenía 13 años, y ahora, 10 años después... Te dejo atrás”, expresó.



Al igual que Clark, Turner agradeció a los fanáticos: "Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y por apoyar el show hasta el final. Los extrañaré más que a nadie".