TEMPORADA DE PREMIOS

"The Shape of Water" y Guillermo del Toro enamoran a los Globos de Oro

Hoy se conocieron todos los nominados a los permios que otorga la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

EFE
The Shape of Water
Trailer de la película The Shape of Water de Guillermo del Toro

The Shape of Water, del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, parte como gran favorita en la 75° edición de los Globos de Oro con siete nominaciones, incluidas mejor película de drama y mejor director, anunció hoy la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

Con su obra Del Toro, que nunca antes había sido distinguido por la organización, logró candidaturas a la mejor película dramática, mejor director, mejor guion, mejor actriz de drama (Sally Hawkins), mejor actor de reparto (Richard Jenkins), mejor actriz de reparto (Octavia Spencer) y mejor banda sonora original (Alexandre Desplat).

En la categoría reina, mejor película de drama, la de Del Toro se medirá a "Dunkerque", "Llámame por tu nombre", "The Post" y "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

En el terreno de películas de comedia o musical, las reconocidas fueron The Disaster Artist, Lady Bird, The Greatest Showman, Get Out y I, Tonya.

drama

Mejor película 

– Llámame por tu nombre
– Dunkerque
– The Post
– The Shape of Water
– Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

DRAMA

Mejor actriz

– Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)
– Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri)
– Meryl Streep (The Post)
– Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World)

DRAMA

Mejor actor

– Timotheé Chalamet (Llámame por tu nombre)
– Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
– Tom Hanks (The Post)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
– Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Musical o comedia

Mejor película

– The Disaster Artist
– Huye!
– The Greatest Showman
– I, Tonya
– Lady Bird

Musical o comedia

Mejor actriz 

–Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)
– Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)
– Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)

Musical o comedia

Mejor actor

– Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)
Ansel Elgort (Baby, el aprendiz del crimen)
– James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
– Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)
– Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Animación

Mejor película

– Un jefe en pañales
– The Breadwinner
COCO
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

lengua extranjera

Mejor película

– Una mujer fantástica (Chile)
– First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
– In the Fade (Alemania / Francia)
– Loveless (Rusia)
The square (Suecia, Alemania / Francia)

Mejor actriz de reparto

– Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
– Hong Chau (Downsizing)
– Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
– Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
– Octavia Spencer (The shape of water)

Mejor actor de reparto

– Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
– Armie Hammer (Llámame por tu nombre
– Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water
– Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World
– Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri)

Mejor director

– Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
– Martin Mcdonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
– Christopher Nolan (Dunkerque)
– Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World)
– Steven Spielberg (The Post)

