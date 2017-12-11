"The Shape of Water" y Guillermo del Toro enamoran a los Globos de Oro

The Shape of Water, del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, parte como gran favorita en la 75° edición de los Globos de Oro con siete nominaciones, incluidas mejor película de drama y mejor director, anunció hoy la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

Con su obra Del Toro, que nunca antes había sido distinguido por la organización, logró candidaturas a la mejor película dramática, mejor director, mejor guion, mejor actriz de drama (Sally Hawkins), mejor actor de reparto (Richard Jenkins), mejor actriz de reparto (Octavia Spencer) y mejor banda sonora original (Alexandre Desplat).



En la categoría reina, mejor película de drama, la de Del Toro se medirá a "Dunkerque", "Llámame por tu nombre", "The Post" y "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

En el terreno de películas de comedia o musical, las reconocidas fueron The Disaster Artist, Lady Bird, The Greatest Showman, Get Out y I, Tonya.



drama Mejor película

– Llámame por tu nombre

– Dunkerque

– The Post

– The Shape of Water

– Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri



DRAMA Mejor actriz

– Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)

– Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

– Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri)

– Meryl Streep (The Post)

– Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World)



DRAMA Mejor actor

– Timotheé Chalamet (Llámame por tu nombre)

– Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

– Tom Hanks (The Post)

– Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

– Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)



Musical o comedia Mejor película

– The Disaster Artist

– Huye!

– The Greatest Showman

– I, Tonya

– Lady Bird



Musical o comedia Mejor actriz

–Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)

– Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)

– Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

– Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

– Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)



Musical o comedia Mejor actor

– Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)

– Ansel Elgort (Baby, el aprendiz del crimen)

– James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

– Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)

– Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)



Animación Mejor película

– Un jefe en pañales

– The Breadwinner

– COCO

– Ferdinand

– Loving Vincent



lengua extranjera Mejor película

– Una mujer fantástica (Chile)

– First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

– In the Fade (Alemania / Francia)

– Loveless (Rusia)

– The square (Suecia, Alemania / Francia)



Mejor actriz de reparto

– Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

– Hong Chau (Downsizing)

– Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

– Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

– Octavia Spencer (The shape of water)



Mejor actor de reparto

– Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

– Armie Hammer (Llámame por tu nombre)

– Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

– Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

– Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri)



Mejor director

– Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

– Martin Mcdonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

– Christopher Nolan (Dunkerque)

– Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World)

– Steven Spielberg (The Post)

