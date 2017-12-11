"The Shape of Water" y Guillermo del Toro enamoran a los Globos de Oro
Hoy se conocieron todos los nominados a los permios que otorga la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
The Shape of Water, del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, parte como gran favorita en la 75° edición de los Globos de Oro con siete nominaciones, incluidas mejor película de drama y mejor director, anunció hoy la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
Con su obra Del Toro, que nunca antes había sido distinguido por la organización, logró candidaturas a la mejor película dramática, mejor director, mejor guion, mejor actriz de drama (Sally Hawkins), mejor actor de reparto (Richard Jenkins), mejor actriz de reparto (Octavia Spencer) y mejor banda sonora original (Alexandre Desplat).
En la categoría reina, mejor película de drama, la de Del Toro se medirá a "Dunkerque", "Llámame por tu nombre", "The Post" y "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".
En el terreno de películas de comedia o musical, las reconocidas fueron The Disaster Artist, Lady Bird, The Greatest Showman, Get Out y I, Tonya.
Mejor película
– Llámame por tu nombre
– Dunkerque
– The Post
– The Shape of Water
– Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Mejor actriz
– Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)
– Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
– Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri)
– Meryl Streep (The Post)
– Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World)
Mejor actor
– Timotheé Chalamet (Llámame por tu nombre)
– Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
– Tom Hanks (The Post)
– Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
– Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
Mejor película
– The Disaster Artist
– Huye!
– The Greatest Showman
– I, Tonya
– Lady Bird
Mejor actriz
–Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)
– Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)
– Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
– Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
– Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)
Mejor actor
– Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)
– Ansel Elgort (Baby, el aprendiz del crimen)
– James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
– Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)
– Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Mejor película
– Un jefe en pañales
– The Breadwinner
– COCO
– Ferdinand
– Loving Vincent
Mejor película
– Una mujer fantástica (Chile)
– First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
– In the Fade (Alemania / Francia)
– Loveless (Rusia)
– The square (Suecia, Alemania / Francia)
Mejor actriz de reparto
– Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
– Hong Chau (Downsizing)
– Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
– Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
– Octavia Spencer (The shape of water)
Mejor actor de reparto
– Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
– Armie Hammer (Llámame por tu nombre)
– Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
– Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
– Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri)
Mejor director
– Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
– Martin Mcdonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
– Christopher Nolan (Dunkerque)
– Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World)
– Steven Spielberg (The Post)
